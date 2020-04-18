Social media detox for Parineeti Chopra!

Parineeti Chopra is one of the few B-Town stars who is not posting her stay-at-home exploits like her colleagues, who have been sharing videos of them exercising, baking, cooking, washing utensils, doing the laundry, applying sheet masks and dressing up for the living room.

Now, Pari is logging off from social media as well. Yesterday, she took to Instagram stories to announce it. "Gonna take a much-needed detox from social media for a few days. Some me-time is needed and important. See you all on the other side (sic)," the actor wrote. She is keen on self-isolating to pause and reflect.

Speaking of her professional journey, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in the Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, also starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Dibakar Banerjee's film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was originally slated for 2018 and later pushed to 2019. The makers announced on March 3 that the film was ready for release. Now, however, the film has been further pushed.

The Girl On The Train remake, which is yet to be titled shares the story about a woman who witnesses a murder and embarks on a mission to solve the mystery behind what exactly happened. The Hollywood film was a very successful thriller, and the Bollywood version seems as exciting.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news