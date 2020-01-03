Social Media Influencer Aditya Belnekar Marking his footprints online

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

No doubt, In today's world Technology has rooted itself to almost every profession, not only pro-fessions but to our lives as well.And in this technological era, even entrepreneurship is highly influenced by it.

Digital Marketing has become one of the most trending and proficient professions. Today in this article we will talk about India's one of the most Celebrated Internet Marketing in-fluencer-Aditya Belnekar. He is one of the top 10 entrepreneurs of Mumbai as well as youngest entrepreneur of the dream city.

Born and Brought up in India Aditya started his own company named TEAMWIZARDMEDIA which is now India's one of the leading marketing influencer in India.

It was Aditya's constant hard work and dedication that made it possible. Aditya tells that he never refused to learn.He believes that there is no age to stop learning. One should be exposed to the maximum information which he/she can gain, but should be wise enough to choose what's right and wrong for him/ her. He always tries to stay positive and works passionately towards his pro-fession. He also emphasizes on the fact that one should never feel contented of his work. If you settle for anything less you ultimately want to achieve then you are not being true to your profes-sion and moreover yourself.Aditya is also a successful business promoter and Lead generation expert, who with his experience in the marketing field has opened new horizons for upcoming young entrepreneurs who are looking forward to take this field as a career.

As a social media influencer and Marketing Strategist, he promotes social messages, Movies, Brands videos at social media with his influencer network of more than thousands of Influencers across India.

Not only he is a great entrepreneur but a great Artist too. He weekly writes blog and gives free tips to all the young entrepreneurs out there.He utilises his art to make others shine and when people of his calibre do this then we know India's entrepreneurial future is safe.

His hard work, dedication and passion towards his profession makes him what he is today. His optimism and never give up attitude just add the cherry to the cake. No mystery why he is among the top internet marketing influencers in India, and is heading a great way ahead.

