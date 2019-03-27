Social media main news source for young Indians, says new report

national

Other social media widely used for news include Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook's Messenger - whereas Snapchat is much less widely used

Representational Picture

Online news generally and social media specifically have outpaced print as the main source of news among English-speaking young Indian news users, showed a new report.



People over 35 still mix online and offline media to a great extent, according to the Oxford University's Reuters Institute India Digital News Report.



While more than half of respondents in the study reported getting news from social media, a quarter identified social media as their main source of online news.



Facebook and WhatsApp are particularly widely used, with 75 percent of respondents using Facebook (and 52 per centsaying they get news there), and 82 percent using WhatsApp (with 52 percent getting news there).



Other social media widely used for news include Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook's Messenger - whereas Snapchat is much less widely used.



Based on data from a survey of English-speaking online news users in India, the study also showed that India has emerged as an overwhelmingly mobile-first, and for many mobile-only, media market.



Nearly 70 percent of the respondents identified smartphones as their main device for online news.



The research showed that people in India have low trust in news overall (36 percent). But they have higher levels of trust in the news in search (45 percent) and social media (34 percent) than respondents in many other countries.



Nearly 60 percent of users are worried whether online news they come across is real or fake.



More than half of the respondents said they fear openly expressing their political views online could get them into trouble with authorities, the study showed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates