Social media platform Facebook bans Myanmar army chief

international

Facebook banned Myanmar's army chief and removed other pages tied to the country's military yesterday after a UN probe called for him to be prosecuted for genocide over a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims

Min Aung Hlain. Pic/AFP

Facebook banned Myanmar's army chief and removed other pages tied to the country's military yesterday after a UN probe called for him to be prosecuted for genocide over a crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

"We are banning 20 Burmese individuals and organisations from Facebook — including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the armed forces," the social media giant said in a statement on its site, adding that it wants to prevent them from using the service to "further inflame ethnic and religious tensions".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever