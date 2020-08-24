Social Media Star Aliya Hamidi Is Loved By Millions For Her Powerful Content On Women!

TikTok has given a chance for many people to showcase their talent. One such person is Aliya Hamidi. From the day she joined TikTok till today, her popularity and fan following has grown a lot. She is one of the biggest TikTok stars in the country.

TikTok can be used for various reasons - dance, drama, acting and much more. Aliya Hamidi uses it to give out important messages about women empowerment. Hamidi believes that every woman is talented in their own ways and if given that freedom and opportunities, they can fly high. She feels that women are not just meant ti be housewives. They have all the talent to be interior designers, chefs and fashion designers.

Aliya wants every woman to be independent and given the freedom to take decisions for themselves. These are the crucial messages she tells people on her social media . She has a fan following of 3.2 million on TikTok, so the number of people watching her insightful videos are a lot. Talking about her content, she shares funny videos sometimes that show us what's wrong with the society in the way they treat women. She shows the judgemental behaviour towards them and creates awareness about what's right and wrong.

She also shares clips of how relationships are in today's time. Even in such videos, she makes a point to call out misogyny and patriarchy. However, her videos aren't male bashing. They just reflect what is wrong in the society and entertain and educate people at the same time.

Aliya Hamidi has made an excellent use of TikTok platform to make society a better place. People love her content as it's informative, significant but she puts in right amount of entertainment, fun and humour to it. All this has made her one of the most influential people too.

