Social media star and model Valery Altamar shares the secret of having a perfect body

Most of us often dream of having the right kind of body to stay fit and healthy and the major driving forces are the social media stars and celebrities who have been giving major body and lifestyle goals.

In today’s fast-paced world, people tend to skip their self care routines and end up disheartened. But there are few people who religiously follow every step towards self care and that’s what is worth inspiring about the social media starlet Valery Altamar who has been setting some serious goals leaving all the fans awestruck.

Valery Almatar, a social media sensation and model from Cali who started her career at the age of 16 speaks about how staying fit is a habit and choice that you make for yourself.

“Staying lean is a habit and a bunch of little choices you make daily. I'm not going to lie and say it's easy to make the right choices all the time when there is so much distraction and temptation around and most choices we are faced with daily, will not bring us the lean fitness-model-like physique we aspire to. But the strategies to get lean and stay lean are simple. Eat healthy, workout, get proper sleep and stay positive is all you got to do”, she says.

This 21-year-old has modelled for a variety of beachy brands over the years. Her Instagram feed, which boasts an impressive 2 Million plus followers, consists of glimpses from her day to day life.

Within no time, Valery has become a favourite amongst the brand circuit and is presently associated with various prominent brands for endorsements.

