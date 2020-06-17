Social media users relate Ankita Lokhande's now deleted post to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

On the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ex-flame and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Instagram story. It read, "God removes people from your life because he heard conversations that you didn't hear." Later in the day, she deleted it.

Social media users were quick to take screenshots and relate it to Rajput's death. The social media post, however, seems to be a coincidence.

On Tuesday, Ankita Lokhande visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family at his Bandra home. Pic/Suresh Karkera

According to her industry friends, Ankita Lokhande is devastated after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The actress, accompanied by her mother and filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, visited Sushant's family after the funeral.

Pavitra Rishta actress Prarthana Behere shared, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life. She's still stuck on that news but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive."

One show, 52 songs

Almost 25 years after its initial run on Doordarshan, Om Namah Shivay returns to Colors on June 18. Dheeraj Kumar's mythological show is best remembered for its 52 songs. Pandit Jasraj, Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu, Shankar Mahadevan, Alka Yagnik, Suresh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Anup Jalota, among others, have rendered the tracks.

