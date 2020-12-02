Social Worker Abdul Qadir is planning to provide free medical treatment in Uttar Pradesh

Dream big, and make your dream comes true. You never know how many people are awaiting your success for inspiration. Great work comes from great sacrifices. The life of a social worker depends on the dedication, hard work, happiness of the poor and needy people.

A 23 years old 3rd-year MBBS student Abdul Qadir dreams to make his name in the field of social work and chooses the COVID19 pandemic to serve the people below the poverty line. He always wanted to stand beside needy people and had a vision of a better society as well as a country.

Social worker, Abdul Qadir helped more than 1500 families by distributing basic ration to the poor people. Rice, salt, oil, pulses, medicine, and other essentials were part of the long-listed rations. He became known in Uttar Pradesh which is a big milestone as, Abdul Qadir belongs to a small village named Mahul, from the district Azamgarh, in Uttar Pradesh. Building a name while belonging to a small distant village is not easy task. The will power and determination with positive action helped physician Abdul Qadir to achieve this goal. Abdul Qadir completed his schooling from Azamgarh and shifted to Kota, Rajasthan for the preparation of all India based medical entrance exam named NEET. He worked hard to secure a seat in a medical college for two long years. After two years Abdul Qadir managed to do so.

Choosing to become a physician for the rest of life was a Nobel decision taken by Abdul Qadir. He always lent his helping hand since his college days, and never failed to use any opportunity to help others. The altruistic personality amid the world filled with selfish people is just having an angle amid demons.

Physician Abdul Qadir wants to give free treatment to people after completing his degree. He is not the first physician from Mahul, but he will be the only one who will stay in his village to serve the villagers. Other doctors who came from Mahul settled in metro cities after completion of their degree. He wants to be with the people for the people.

This kind-hearted soul is also a part of a renowned digital marketing agency of India, Fametick media. He is the social media coordinator of Fametick media. Abdul Qadir sets an example of a good citizen through his social working personality. The ultimate result proves that if you want to do something great in life, you must follow your heart and never turn back. Abdul Qadir teaches us that if your motive is pure, no obstacle can stop you. Unless someone like you , care for a peaceful world, nothing is going to get better. Social Workers are the gem of society.

