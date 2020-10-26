Social worker sets self ablaze in Kolhapur in protest against corruption

A social worker immolated himself in the premises of the Ichalkaranji Municipal Council (IMC) building at Kolhapur protesting against alleged corruption in the civic body, police said here on Monday.

Identified as Naresh Bhore, he sustained severe burns and was rushed to the nearby Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital and later to a specialised centre where he succumbed during treatment within a couple of hours.

He came to the civic body complex around noon and threatened that he would set himself ablaze if his grievance of alleged corruption against some contract drivers and officials was not addressed immediately.

As nobody seemed to heed his threats, he poured petrol over himself and set himself on fire, as many stunned onlookers watched the horror of the flames and smoke amid his shrieks for help.

Some people immediately poured buckets of water, used fire extinguishers and other things to control the flames, but he had sustained over 60 per cent burns by then.

Bhore was rushed first to the IGM Hospital for treatment and from there to a specialized burns unit at the Sangli Civil Hospital, but he failed to survive.

The incident has sent shockwaves in Kolhapur political circles, especially since only last week he had reportedly issued a written advance warning to "burn himself" if no action was taken on his complaints, to the top officials of the civic body and the district collectorate.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever