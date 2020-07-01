Socialite found dead in bed box in Haryana

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Chandigarh: A socialite-cum-beautician has been found dead in a bed box at her salon in Sonipat district of Haryana. Her neck bore strangulation marks, police said.



The woman has been identified as 20-year-old Shivani. Her body was found by her business partner Neeraj on Sunday.



She was running a beauty salon with her sister and her business associate at TDI City in Kundli in Sonipat.

