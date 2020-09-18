Socksville chic edit

If there's one thing 2020 has taught us, it is that masks and socks are no longer "essentials"; they've now become bold fashion statements. And if you're a fashion enthusiast who lets their socks and masks do all the talking, we've got exciting news straight from socksville. Premium sock brand, Balenzia has announced its latest collaboration with iconic international brand, tokidoki.

Tokidoki (which means "sometimes" in Japanese), amassed a cult following with its adorable characters including Cactus Friends, Donutella, Unicorno and Punkstar, created by co-founder and Italian artist, Simone Legno, inspired by his love for Japan. The latest tokidoki x Balenzia collaboration brings the joy of these timeless characters and eye-catching iconography together in a range of criminally-cute, chic, colourful and high-fashion socks and face masks. Rahul Gupta, director, Balenzia, shares how socks are a style statement: "In the 1990s, neckties were commonly used by fashion enthusiasts to make style statements. While they phased out with time, socks have stood the test of time. And so, the popular catchphrase — 'socks are the new neckties' came into public domain as this accessory allows you to express yourself, not necessarily loudly. You can walk into a meeting wearing your best suit but still wear Superman socks."

Expressing his delight at the collaboration, Gupta adds, "It showcases the blend of their larger-than-life characters and Japanese-inspired roots, and Balenzia's comfort, quality, and craftsmanship."

Log on to www.balenzia.com

Cost Rs 199 onwards

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news