Sofia Hayat to write about her affair with Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma in her book

television

British model-turned-actor Sofia Hayat, who is known for her controversial statements, is back and how!

Sofia Hayat and Rohit Sharma

Over the weekend, former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat's old tweets about Rohit Sharma did the rounds. The British model-turned-actor, who also turned nun for a while, is known for her controversial statements.

She had claimed that she had an affair with Sharma, which went kaput in 2017 after he referred to her as a fan. She then blocked him on Twitter. In an interview to a website, she now claims to be penning a tell-all book, which will include details about her affair with Sharma.

Hayat said that she was introduced to the cricketer through a common friend. She has also revealed that he kissed her on their first meeting. She further said that she would fly down to India and would meet Rohit at his place or a hotel. The recent Koffee With Karan fiasco involving Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul has put the spotlight on cricketers. Is Hayat keen to attract attention with her startling confessions about their affair?

Meanwhile, the Indian batsman was blessed with a baby girl in January 1st week. Rohit Sharma posted a picture of him with wife Ritika Sajdeh and their new-born baby on Twitter and penned a sweet poem. "I spent last night on the last flight to you. Took a whole day up trying to get way up," he wrote. He also posted a video of the song Girls Like You by Maroon 5 and wrote, "This video never fails to give me goosebumps."

Also Read: OMG! Sofia Hayat's husband Vlad Stanescu turned out to be a con man

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates