Sofia Hayat's 'Om' post lands her in major trouble!

Published: Apr 19, 2020, 15:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Taking to her Instagram account, Sofia Hayat posted not one but two posts on 'Om' that have now landed her in major trouble!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Sofia Hayat
Sofia Hayat, the former Bigg Boss contestant, has been a rather controversial and talked-about actor. She has not only channeled her bold avatar but also been on a spiritual journey. And more often than not, she landed herself in multiple controversies and troubles. Her recent Instagram post on 'Om' happens to be another one.

It seems she still continues to be on the road to spirituality but the actress is irking a lot of people in the process. In her latest post, she shared a photo where she could be seen only wearing a Chunni and this is what she wrote about Om- "OM is the first erotic sound that came from the cosmos.. an expression of pure ecstasy and love!!! The Shakti of Shiva! I have given my sacred orgasm back to OM because OM gave all of you her sacred orgasm...the vibration of creation!!!!! The power behind the great Sun!!!" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

She shared another post about Om and said- "I am Om." Did you see this?:

 
 
 
I am OM

And as expected and as stated above, the post has landed herself into trouble and a complaint could be filed against her. Hindu Indian Nationalist Ramesh Solanki took to his Twitter account and announced that he has filed an online complaint against the actress for hurting the Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Read it:

The actress is yet to react on it and we wonder what she'll have to say on this entire issue!

