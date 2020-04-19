Sofia Hayat's 'Om' post lands her in major trouble!

Sofia Hayat, the former Bigg Boss contestant, has been a rather controversial and talked-about actor. She has not only channeled her bold avatar but also been on a spiritual journey. And more often than not, she landed herself in multiple controversies and troubles. Her recent Instagram post on 'Om' happens to be another one.

It seems she still continues to be on the road to spirituality but the actress is irking a lot of people in the process. In her latest post, she shared a photo where she could be seen only wearing a Chunni and this is what she wrote about Om- "OM is the first erotic sound that came from the cosmos.. an expression of pure ecstasy and love!!! The Shakti of Shiva! I have given my sacred orgasm back to OM because OM gave all of you her sacred orgasm...the vibration of creation!!!!! The power behind the great Sun!!!" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

She shared another post about Om and said- "I am Om." Did you see this?:

View this post on Instagram I am OM A post shared by Sofia Hayat (@sofiahayat) onApr 18, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

And as expected and as stated above, the post has landed herself into trouble and a complaint could be filed against her. Hindu Indian Nationalist Ramesh Solanki took to his Twitter account and announced that he has filed an online complaint against the actress for hurting the Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. Read it:

Filed online complaint against @sofiahayat for hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses on her @instagram

account

I really hope govt takes strict action against such people and accounts@ippatel @TajinderBagga @ShefVaidya @AskAnshul @MODIfiedVikas pic.twitter.com/qp4R41nIdf — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) April 18, 2020

The actress is yet to react on it and we wonder what she'll have to say on this entire issue!

