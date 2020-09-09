Sofia Kenin after US Open exit: I hate losing

Second seed Sofia Kenin said she would have a good cry after crashing out of the US Open on Monday and then start looking forward to Roland Garros. Kenin, winner of the 2020 Australian Open, was bundled out of the Last 16 at Flushing Meadows in straight sets by Elise Mertens of Belgium. Kenin, the highest seeded player left in the tournament, lost 6-3, 6-3, in just 1hr 14 mins, leaving her pretty upset. "I cried already. Just trying to hold it back right now. Not happy about that match," she told reporters.

"Tonight is not going to be such a great night because obviously I'm pretty bummed about what happened. I hate losing," Kenin added. She said she would dust herself down, though, and prepare for the clay court season. "I'm heading over to Rome. Possibly Strasbourg, I'm not sure, but for sure Paris. I love Roland Garros a lot. I had a really great one last year. I feel like after that things just started clicking for me. I started playing better. I found my great tennis. I love Paris for starters. I'm super excited to be there. Hopefully, I can do well there," she added. Mertens, the 16th seed, will now play Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the quarter-finals. Kenin, who had not lost a set in her first three rounds, never got her service game together against Mertens.



Elise Mertens



She won only 56 per cent of first serve points compared to 75 per cent for Mertens, coughing up three double faults. Mertens, ranked 18th in the world, smashed eight aces, while Kenin failed to muster any.

