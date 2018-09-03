Search

Sofia Richie rocks low-key look

Sep 03, 2018, 06:25 IST | IANS

Sofia Richie paired her baggy trousers with a tight fitting white vest, attempting to go incognito by donning a baseball cap

Sofia Richie

Model Sofia Richie kept things casual in cargo pants and a fitted white vest for a cook-off. Richie attended the Malibu cook-off on Saturday for some carnival fun, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She paired her baggy trousers with a tight fitting white vest, attempting to go incognito by donning a baseball cap. She wore her brunette hair pulled back under her cap and accessorised with eye-catching earrings.

