Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia's pre-Diwali celebration is too sweet!

Bollywood besties Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan are in the mood to treat their sweet tooth when they get together ahead of Diwali for a festive feast. Check out Dhupia's Instagram post right here:

"Diwali is a beautiful festival and every year we celebrate this occasion with our near and dear ones," Soha, 41, told IANS.

Actresses Neha and Soha are known to celebrate life's important moments together, from birthdays to dinner parties.

On Thursday, Soha posted on Instagram a special, nutritious recipe of carrot kheer that she prepared for Neha, who usually avoids too many calories.

"Everyone indulges during Diwali. No one can escape the grandeur of the festival -- be it the celebrations or the feasts. But I like adding a healthy twist to my food during the festival as well," she explained, adding that the dish was prepared using Quaker Oats.

Dressed in ethnic attire, Neha was seen thanking Soha on social media, for letting her indulge without guilt.

"I generally follow a simple diet and fitness regime. I eat a lot of good quality carbohydrates, as well as fresh fruits and vegetables. But everyone tends to indulge a bit during the festive time, and it's the same with me. However, I try to make it as healthy as possible," Neha, 39, shared with IANS.

Neha and Soha are mothers to young daughters, which gives Diwali a new meaning to both actresses.

Soha likes to dress up her little one Inaaya, and she says she will explain to her this year what the festival signifies. Neha calls her daughter Mehr a happy baby who loves to see people and celebrations all around.

"This is her first Diwali and I am hoping she enjoys the festive spirit around her," said Neha about Mehr.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates