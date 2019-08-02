Soha Ali Khan and Vidya Balan's tales reach the web

web-series

Karadi Tales, voiced by multiple Bollywood folk, to release on the digital medium

Soha Ali Khan and Vidya Balan

Audiobook Karadi Tales, which has been voiced by actors including Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt and Soha Ali Khan, will make its way to the digital medium, Voot Kids. The project has Dutt narrate the tales of the shows, The Monkeys On A Fast and The Monkeys And The Cap Seller. Vidya Balan is associated with Little Vinayak and The Lizard's Tail.

Soha Ali Khan who has given the voice for A Hundred Cartloads, says, "Since the digital medium has become part of our lives, we must leverage on its popularity for the benefit of our children. We must educate them through entertainment. The music and story-telling of the shows will stir every child's imagination."

Other celebrities who are associated with the project include Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, Usha Uthup, Jaaved Jaaferi, R Madhavan, and sports personalities like Rahul Dravid.

Narayan Parasuram, creative director or Karadi Tales, says, "The tradition of storytelling in our country spans 3,000 years. This experience of storytelling involves not just the written word, but also visual imagery, vibrant narration and music texture. The songs are based on Indian classical music traditions."

