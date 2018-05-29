Soha Ali Khan flags off a education campaign

'I would like to be known as a student and nothing else. Education is about realizing your potential and be what you can be best.



'I would like to be known as a student and nothing else. Education is about realizing your potential and be what you can be best. Everyone has their own strengths, important thing is to participate and contribute and study hard," eminent actor and author Soha Ali Khan shared at the Mega Seminar hosted by RadhaSai ' IIT to flag off its promising campaign 'JEE Se JEEt Tak', to facilitate an idealistic JEE coaching in India. She was talking while addressing 1200 students and parents this Sunday at Fine Arts, Chembur. Lakhs of students across the country would be making crucial career decisions of their lives during the next couple of months. Any curious observer is likely to see a herd mentality in action with hundreds of students in each class.

But, RadhaSai ' IITcomes with a fresh approach breaking all notions with only 15 students each class, money refund policy and an all-IIT'ian faculty and mentors on board! The enlightening event saw experts in the field talk about JEE and the challenges with highly acclaimed panelists like Prof. Hemchandra C. Pradhan, former Director of HBCSE, Prof. R. R. Nadkarni, MENTOR, RadhaSai ' IIT and Renowned Bollywood Actor, Eminent Speaker and Author Soha Ali Khan along with Sai Prasad, CEO, RadhaSai ' IIT.

"We are all set to make a drastic departure from the current Paradigm of big money, relentlessly chasing bigger revenues to becoming a tailor-made solutions provider to students with only 15 students each batch," shared Sai Prasad, CEO, RadhaSai ' IIT.

RadhaSai ' IIT is the fastest growing and leading institute for the preparation of JEE Mains and JEE Advanced and other Engineering Entrance Examinations. RadhaSai ' IIT is a credible name in the education industry for providing valuable eduservices to students since 2006.

Arun Ail, Director, RadhaSai ' IIT further pledged "Our in-house IIT'ian faculty team's credence and talent can be judged from the fact that we are refunding the entire course fee if the child does not qualify for JEE advanced entrance examination," who himself has carved a path of prudence from extreme penury to scale the epitome of success.

Actress Soha Ali Khan, an Oxford graduate who has pursued a Master's degree from London School of Economics and Political Science shared, "My father Mansur Ali Khan of Pataudi always taught me to win in life rather than just to live a life. I can relate with RadhaSai's motto of "JEE se JEEt Tak", which teaches you to win in life come what may. My father instilled in me, that a person is born to win, however one must prepare, plan and strategize on how to be a winner. I implore to the students of RadhaSai ' IIT to always work hard with perseverance and success shall follow."

"RadhaSai" is an educational brand that is unique and distinctive in its approach to education since year 2006 'I have known Sai Prasad the Current CEO for almost two decades as a student who fought his way against stupendous odds! Coming from very modest background, his father was a mill worker then; he established his brand in School Segment. Now RadhaSai plans to be a "Game Changer" of sorts in the Std XI and XII segments with a whole team of IITians in place under the Patronage of Dr. Hemchandra C. Pradhan Sir, former Director of HBCSE," shares Prof. R. R. Nadkarni, MENTOR.

