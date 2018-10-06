Soha Ali Khan is now 40 and fabulous

bollywood

Due to Krishna Raj Kapoor's bereavement, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, but naturally, gave the celebrations a skip

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan turned 40 on Thursday. Husband Kunal Kemmu hosted a bash at a Bandra restobar, which was attended by her besties Neha Dhupia and Konkana Sensharma besides Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Sophie Choudry, Sumeet Vyas and Shreyas Talpade. Due to Krishna Raj Kapoor's bereavement, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, but naturally, gave the celebrations a skip.

The actress also posted a lot of Instagram posts that has left us with envy! Take a look.

Soha cutting her 40 yet fabulous cake video also surfaced on the web, and people couldn't stop wishing the actress-turned-author!

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and Kunal Kemmu made his last silver screen appearance with Golmaal franchise's fourth instalment, Golmaal Again.

