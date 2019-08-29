Soha Ali Khan shares interesting insights about daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

bollywood

Soha Ali Khan has said her daughter Inaaya is crazy about lipstick. She added that her daughter tries to imitate whatever she is doing when it comes to fashion

Soha Ali Khan with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Picture courtesy: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram handle

Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya is netizen's favourite kid just like her cousin brother Taimur Ali Khan. Recently during a media interaction, Soha said that her daughter is crazy about lipstick. She also said that when it comes to fashion, Inaaya tries to copy whatever she is doing.

"Inaaya is at an age where she does everything that I do. Today, I was taking a picture while leaving home and she, too, struck a pose like me! She is crazy for lipstick. Of course, I haven't given her lipsticks but I gave her lip balms instead," IANS quoted Soha as saying.

She further added, "Inaaya knows what mascara is, and she knows what eyeliner is. She doesn't use it but it's a challenge keeping her away from these things. It's also exciting to see her do things because she is really sweet. She copies everything I do so, and I have to be careful and responsible."

Soha Ali Khan married Kunal Kemmu in January 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in September 2017. The couple recently returned from London where they were vacationing with Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram My life as I lay under it.. A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) onJul 25, 2019 at 5:45am PDT

Several pictures of Taimur and Inaaya playing in the park together and exploring an activity farm have gone viral on social media. Soha also shared a set of pictures featuring husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya on her Instagram handle.

On the work front, Kemmu is currently filming for Mohit Suri's revenge drama, Malang, which also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He will also be seen in the sequel to his 2013 film, Go Goa Gone.

Kunal was last seen in Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu indulge in farm activities!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates