Soha Ali Khan shares Pataudi family's Raksha Bandhan throwback

Soha Ali Khan with her family. Pic: Instagram/@sakpataudi

A room filled with loved ones and faces beaming with smiles, doesn't it seem like a perfect Raksha Bandhan celebration? Well, actor Soha Ali Khan seems to be reminiscing her near-perfect celebration as she shared a throwback picture on her Instagram profile!

Soha put out the adorable picture of the Pataudi family, however, Kareena Kapoor Khan seemed out of the frame. What makes the picture-perfect capture cuter is two munchkins- Inaaya and Taimur who is seen eating an apple!

On the other hand, Sara and Ibrahim are seen with their gaze fixed at their little cousin, Inaaya.

Sharing this throwback picture on the brother-sister day, Soha wrote, "Thursday throwback to rakshabandhan last year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) onAug 15, 2019 at 2:48am PDT

However, she also shared a picture of the two little Pataudis overloaded with cuteness, with a beautiful caption on behalf of Taimur, "I know there will be times when I will drive you round the bend, but I know you will always have my back."

Not only the Pataudi family but a slew of celebrities from B-town also extended their wishes on social media.

From Sara Ali Khan wishing her younger brother in the most adorable way to filmmaker Zoya Akhtar sharing a major throwback picture of her brother and actor Farhan Akhtar on social media.

