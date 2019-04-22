Soha Ali Khan urges people to go and vote

bollywood

With barely a week left before Mumbai goes to the polls, the socially-conscious actor seems to be reiterating that people exercise their right to vote

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan put across her message loud and clear by wearing a T-shirt, which had 'vote' written on it. With barely a week left before Mumbai goes to the polls, the socially-conscious actor seems to be reiterating that people have the power to decide on the quality of life they want. Voting is your chance to stand up for the issues you care about. So don't forget to exercise your franchise.

Soha was last seen on-screen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Recently at an event talking about daughter Inaaya she said, "I feel every kid has to be naughty. I like active babies and Inaaya is a very naughty and active kid. We are still exploring different shades of her personality and I think there is going to be a lot of Kunal (Khemu) in her."

Also read: Soha Ali Khan on work: Having a blast with Inaaya, films can wait

Asked if she is open to experiment on digital platforms, she said: "Yes. I am trying to explore it because its really new and different platform and it provides you with interesting content so, I am thinking that now it's the time to get back to the job at hand so, I am reading, thinking and deciding of which show to be a part of and I will announce that really soon."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu welcomed Inaaya on September 29, 2017, and she turned one year old in 2018. On the work front, Kunal was last seen in Kalank. He was also seen in his maiden web series Abhay, an eight-episode crime thriller on ZEE5.

Also read: Kunal Kemmu: Film like Golmaal only works because of all of us

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates