Sohail Khan goes bald

bollywood

Is Sohail Khan's bald look for a film or due to some other reason?

Sohail Khan arrives at Arpita Khan Sharam's home for Rakshabandhan celebrations

Sohail Khan has gone bald. The actor-filmmaker was spotted at the Raksha bandhan celebrations at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's home flaunting his new look yesterday. Is it for a film or due to some other reason?

Like last year, the Khandaan celebrated rakhi at Arpita Khan Sharma and Ayush Sharma's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Sohail Khan with kids Nirvaan and Yohan and sister Alvira Agnihotri and husband Atul Agnihotri. Salim Khan, Salma and Helen also attended the festivities at Arpita's home. Brother Arbaaz Khan came in with rumoured girlfriend Georgia Andriani for the rakhi celebrations.

Salman Khan was missing from the festivities as the actor is shooting for his upcoming film Bharat in Malta. Bharat recently wrapped the first schedule of the film which included action sequences and daredevil stunts with fire for both Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The first schedule included a grand circus sequence wherein Salman Khan was seen doing a bike stunt amidst a ring if fire, while Disha Patani plays a trapeze artist. The team also shot for a song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. Salman Khan who recently reached Malta for the second schedule of Bharat has been posting pictures and videos building the curiosity of the audience.

While Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan made a special appearance in Imran Khan's debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, the much-loved duo is all set to make yet another cameo in Aayush Sharma's first film in Bollywood Loveratri.

