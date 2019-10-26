Sohum Shah: Always wanted to make Tumbbad as a franchise

For Sohum Shah, giving his nod to The Big Bull was an easy decision. The actor says it was evident that the Abhishek Bachchan-fronted film — despite being set in the big, bad world of stocks and shares — is an "entertaining and engaging" fare. The actor plays a stockbroker in the finance drama that is reportedly based on Harshad Mehta. Ask him if his sensibilities as a producer play a role while greenlighting acting assignments, and Shah explains, "I try to see if the script offers something new to me as an actor. But most importantly, it should work [at the story level]. I try to gauge if I’m enjoying the script as an audience."

Abhishek Bachchan



Having recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the Kookie Gulati-directed venture, he heaps praises on co-star Bachchan as he says, "Abhishek is focused when it comes to his work." While he is enjoying his time in front of the camera, Shah intends to resume his producer duties for his passion project, Tumbbad (2018). "We want to make a prequel or sequel of Tumbbad, but we haven’t cracked the story yet. We always wanted to make it as a franchise."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates