Soil ramps made for safe passage of elephants along 'killer track' in Rajaji Tiger Reserve

Twenty-five elephants were killed after a collision with trains along the track in the last 18 years, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Sanatan Sonkar said

Over a half-dozen, soil ramps have been built along the 18-kilometer corridor between Motichur and Kansrau ranges of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve for the safe passage of elephants.

The stretch, which passes through the heart of the reserve, had become notorious as the "killer track" due to frequent deaths of elephants in collision with speeding trains on the route.

The ramps made of raw earth will give a safe passage to elephants on the route, he said.

A total of 15 such ramps are to be built at identified spots between Suswa rail bridge Haridwar and Kansrau out of which seven are complete, Sonkar said.

The ramp slopes run parallel to the tracks, he said.

The route is considered traditional corridor of elephants. Earlier, cement ramps were proposed to be built on the corridor but the plan was dropped when it was noticed that the similar ramps built in Kansrau were never used by the elephants.

On the basis of camera trap footage, Sonkar said, the elephants have accepted the soil ramps as part of their natural habitat and begun using them.

He said the ramps were built in just a month at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh and funds were awaited from the Centre under its elephant project for the construction of the remaining eight ramps.

