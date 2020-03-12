Solapur police chasing Kolkata-based kingpin in cheating case

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Sangola police in Solapur, who first reached SDCPL's office in February in connection with a cheating case, have arrested three men — Paravir Viswas, Kanaiyalal Shah and Hitesh Shah. "They were arrested from 24 Paraganas, West Bengal. Two more accused, including Vikramsingh Rathore, are on the run," an officer from Sangola police said.

"Hitesh was the leader of the group. Viswas and Kanaiyalal had joint bank accounts to which the victims Somnath Sutar, Raju Sutar and Mahesh Kamble were asked to deposit money amounting to R11.13 lakh," the officer added.

The officer added that SDCPL moles have been conducting enquiries with police to gather information on who is being made an accused. "Our team is in West Bengal and soon all remaining accused will be held," added the officer.

