Solapur: Seven dead, four injured after tanker overturns on car
The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Osmanabad
Solapur: As many as seven people were killed and four others were injured after a tanker overturned on a car in Solapur on Monday. All the seven who died were residents of Solapur. The accident occurred at a turning point near Tuljapur valley.
The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Osmanabad. Reportedly, the accident occurred after the tanker driver lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the tanker turning over the car. More details awaited.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
One dead, one injured as truck rams into car