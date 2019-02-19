Solapur: Seven dead, four injured after tanker overturns on car

national

The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Osmanabad

Solapur: As many as seven people were killed and four others were injured after a tanker overturned on a car in Solapur on Monday. All the seven who died were residents of Solapur. The accident occurred at a turning point near Tuljapur valley.

The injured were shifted to the government hospital in Osmanabad. Reportedly, the accident occurred after the tanker driver lost control of his vehicle, resulting in the tanker turning over the car. More details awaited.

