Solar eclipse 2019: Twitterati comes up with memes which stole the day
The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse.
The annular solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across the country as it was visible in different parts of India.
The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.
Twitterati was quick to make memes as there was a cloud cover in the sky.
When you watch #SolarEclipse with bare eyes pic.twitter.com/OXLV4xBhgi— Savage_à¤¨à¤¾à¤°à¥ð¼ (@atram_shatram) December 26, 2019
Truuuuee#memesdaily@allindiamemers #solareclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/IZtiNDVt1F— Sojwal Patil (@DDnlakade) December 26, 2019
Solar Panels on terrace during #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/MpzrhG0IjX— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) December 26, 2019
#SolarEclipse explained ð#solareclipse2019 #Eclipse2019 pic.twitter.com/Jc9RQtzJV9— Zahran Careem (@zahranc) December 26, 2019
That myth about people getting blinded by the sun during the Solar Eclipse today is absolute bonkers. The ones in India are blinded by everything happening anyway.#SolarEclipse— Suhas R Vaidya (@punchatantra_) December 26, 2019
#solareclipse2019— Rahul Jagarwad (@RJ_R_a_h_u_l) December 26, 2019
Me :- Wow , #SolarEclipse is so amazing let me see this phenomenon ...
Also me after Solar eclipse :- pic.twitter.com/wlkwsHCX0f
According to experts, people should not look directly at the Sun during the eclipse without proper protection as it can damage the eyes. Instead, solar filters, pinhole camera or a telescopic projection can be used.
