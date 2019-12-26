Search

Solar eclipse 2019: Twitterati comes up with memes which stole the day

Published: Dec 26, 2019, 12:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse.

Pic/Pradeep Dhivar
Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The annular solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across the country as it was visible in different parts of India.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.

Twitterati was quick to make memes as there was a cloud cover in the sky.

According to experts, people should not look directly at the Sun during the eclipse without proper protection as it can damage the eyes. Instead, solar filters, pinhole camera or a telescopic projection can be used.

