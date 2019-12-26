Solar eclipse 2019: Twitterati comes up with memes which stole the day

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The annular solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across the country as it was visible in different parts of India.

The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am.

Twitterati was quick to make memes as there was a cloud cover in the sky.



That myth about people getting blinded by the sun during the Solar Eclipse today is absolute bonkers. The ones in India are blinded by everything happening anyway.#SolarEclipse — Suhas R Vaidya (@punchatantra_) December 26, 2019

#solareclipse2019

Me :- Wow , #SolarEclipse is so amazing let me see this phenomenon ...

Also me after Solar eclipse :- pic.twitter.com/wlkwsHCX0f — Rahul Jagarwad (@RJ_R_a_h_u_l) December 26, 2019

According to experts, people should not look directly at the Sun during the eclipse without proper protection as it can damage the eyes. Instead, solar filters, pinhole camera or a telescopic projection can be used.



The solar eclipse also holds religious importance and special prayers are offered on the day. In Hinduism, people avoid eating anything during the eclipse.

