Solar Eclipse 2020: What you need to know about Surya Grahan

The year 2020 will see its last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on Monday. It will be a purna surya grahan or total solar eclipse, this means, the moon will block the Sun completely. Partial solar eclipse is when the moon covers the Sun partially.

Those wondering about the do’s and don’ts for the eclipse; this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, so rituals followed by Hindus will not be applicable, according to drikpanchang.com.

Read: Solar Eclipse 2020: When, where, how to watch 'ring of fire' live online

However, here are some other things you should know about the last surya grahan of 2020.

Solar Eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm (IST) on December 14 and will continue till 12:23 am on December 15. It is will peak at 9:43 pm.

Surya Grahan on Monday will not be visible in India.

Total Solar Eclipse will best be visible from parts of Chile and Argentina in South America. Partial solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Brazil, Argentina, and Peru.

NASA will provide a link which would help people from across the world watch the solar eclipse live.

Most years have 2 solar eclipses, in 2020 there were four penumbral Lunar Eclipses as well.

The previous solar eclipse known as the 'ring of fire' appreared in June.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news