Soldier commits suicide at Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir

Mar 08, 2018, 17:06 IST | PTI

A 36-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the second incident in the last two days

Shooting

A 36-year-old soldier allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, the second incident in the last two days. Naik Shankar Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, shot himself with his service rifle at an Army camp in the district's Warnov area, a police official said.

Singh, who was posted with the 18 Rashtriya Rifles, died on the spot, the officer said. The reason for him taking the extreme step was not known immediately. Earlier in Kupwara's Langate area, Sepoy Birender Sinha, who was posted with the 30 Rashtriya Rifles, shot himself dead with his service rifle yesterday.

