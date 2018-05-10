Soldier commits suicide in Jammu and Kashmir

The victim, a Rashtriya Rifles (RR) trooper, killed himself in the district's Kunzar area



Representational Image

A soldier committed suicide on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. The victim, a Rashtriya Rifles (RR) trooper, killed himself in the district's Kunzar area.



"The soldier was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead," police sources said.

