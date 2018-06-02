Soldier commits suicide in Jammu and Kashmir

Havaldar Rajpal Singh of 24 Rashtriya Rifles killed himself in Sarfraw area

Srinagar: A soldier shot himself to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Saturday, police said.

Havaldar Rajpal Singh of 24 Rashtriya Rifles killed himself in Sarfraw area. "A case has been registered. Procedural formalities are being completed," a police officer said.

