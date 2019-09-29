Soldier, six militants killed in two gunfights

Army, CRPF and police jawans after an encounter with the terrorists at Batote in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Pics/PTI

Jammu/Srinagar: Six militants, including three from Pakistan, and a soldier were killed and two policemen injured in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Three militants were killed in the Naranag forest area of the Ganderbal district in an encounter with security forces, a police source said. They could have entered the Valley from across the LoC in the Gurez sector.

The Pakistan army had been violating the ceasefire in the Gurez sector for the last three days with the aim to facilitate infiltration of terrorists, said defence sources. In another encounter, three militants were killed in Thor village of Ramban district. The militants had entered a house and taken its inmates hostage, who were rescued. A soldier was also killed and two cops were injured in the gunfight.

The slain terrorists belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen. Arms and ammunition were seized from them. They had infiltrated with an aim to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley, the police said. Meanwhile, militants hurled a grenade at the security forces at Nawa Kadal in the old Srinagar area.

Pakistan stops sending postal mails to India

Pakistan has stopped sending postal mails to India since the tensions between the neighbours heightened amidst the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, it was learnt on Saturday. Media reports quoting Ajay Kumar Roy, Deputy Director-General with the Department of Posts in India, said Pakistan's customs department, in an order on August 23, stopped both export and import of mails. The unilateral order came into effect on August 27. Letters and publications originating from Pakistan were earlier mailed to India via Saudi Arabia airlines, a report added.

