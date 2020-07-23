Soldier's Father Allegedly Killed By Neighbours Over Damage In Wall: Cops

Father of an Indian Army soldier was killed allegedly by neighbours over a fight regarding damage in the wall of the adjoining houses, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened at Shukulpur Village under Sangrampur police station of Amethi district on Tuesday evening.

"Surya Prakash Mishra, son of Rajendra Mishra said that his father was killed by neighbours over a fight regarding damage in the wall of the adjoining houses. He was injured when neighbours attacked him but died when he was brought to Community Health Centre (CHC)," Amethi SP Khyati Garg said while speaking to reporters. "We are investigating the matter and will take strong action," she added.

Dr Alok Tripathi at CHC said, "Rajendra Prasad Mishra was badly injured in the fight. He died on the way to the hospital. When he arrived here, he was dead."

Surya Prakash alleged that the neighbours killed his father when he was not at home. "Our neighbours Ashok Kumar, Vagish Kumar, Chandrabhan, Gaurav and Satyam barged in our house and beat my father badly, because of which he died," he said.

"We have informed the police earlier when we had a fight over damage in the wall of the adjoining houses, but no action was taken by the police. Today suddenly those people barged into our house while nobody was in the house, and killed my father. I serve the country myself, I am a young man of the country and if I cannot save my father, what will I do for the country. Today I feel very ashamed for not being able to save my family, which protects the entire country. We request the administration to take immediate action to arrest all 6 people immediately." he added.

