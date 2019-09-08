Soldier's wife found murdered in Jharkhand

The dead body of an Army jawan's wife was found in Lohardagga district of Jharkhand. The police suspect that she was gang-raped and killed later. The incident took place a Kundo Barkitoli village which is situated under Bhandardara police station of Lohardagga district. According to the information which was given by the villagers to the police, three people had come to meet the woman on Saturday evening from Ranchi.

The police suspect that she was gang-raped and later strangulated to death. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem. Her husband is posted in Himachal Pradesh in the Indian Army. Sant Kumar Rai, Officer-in-charge of Bhandara police station said, "We are investigating the matter. We are also trying to contact the husband of the woman and trying to find out who had come to meet her."

(with inputs from IANS)

