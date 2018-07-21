Sole survivor of Amazon tribe caught on camera after 22 years

"He has good health and a good physical shape," said Altair Algayer, a regional coordinator for the Brazilian government indigenous agency Funai, who was with the team who filmed the footage

The indigenous tribe was wiped out by farmers in the 1970s

Remarkable footage has been released of an uncontacted indigenous man who has lived alone in an Amazon forest for at least 22 years. Semi-naked and swinging an axe vigorously as he fells a tree, the man, believed to be in his 50s, has never been filmed so clearly before.

"He has good health and a good physical shape," said Altair Algayer, a regional coordinator for the Brazilian government indigenous agency Funai, who was with the team who filmed the footage.

Loggers and farmers murdered and expelled indigenous populations in the area in the 1970s, and the man is believed to be the only survivor of a group of six killed during an attack by farmers in 1995.

