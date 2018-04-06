Solo: A Star Wars Story to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Solo: A Star Wars Story is the second anthology film after 2016's Rogue One



A still from the trailer of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Pic/YouTube

Solo: A Star Wars Story will reportedly premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month. The sci-fi tentpole will screen 10 days before its official May 25 release, reports deadline.com. Alden Ehrenreich stars as a young Han Solo and Donald Glover plays fellow smuggler Lando Calrissian. The project is directed by Ron Howard. Solo: A Star Wars Story tells the story of how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 Star Wars.

The film is the second anthology film after 2016's Rogue One. The Cannes festival will be held from May 8 to May 19.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever