Solskjaer hails De Gea as Manchester United beat Tottenham

The match at Wembley pitted two of the bookmakers' favourites to permanently replace Jose Mourinaho against one another but it was the interim United boss who came out on top against Mauricio Pochettino

David de Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said David de Gea was making a case to be considered Manchester United's greatest-ever goalkeeper after he produced a masterclass on Sunday to protect his side's 1-0 lead against Tottenham.

The match at Wembley pitted two of the bookmakers' favourites to permanently replace Jose Mourinaho against one another but it was the interim United boss who came out on top against Mauricio Pochettino. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal.

