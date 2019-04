Ole Gunnar Solksjaer: Paul Pogba has 'big part' to play at Manchester United

football

But Solskjaer is determined that Pogba will not be a part of Zidane's rebuilding plans and believes the midfielder simply gave a straight answer to a question

Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba has a "big, big part" to play at Old Trafford despite speculation linking the French World Cup winner with a move to Real Madrid.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane is expected to be busy in the summer transfer market as he tries to reinvigorate a side that crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 and are lagging 12 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga. United midfielder Pogba last week described Madrid as a "dream club for every player" while on international duty with France and Zidane on Saturday hailed him as "a player who knows how to do everything".

But Solskjaer is determined that Pogba will not be a part of Zidane's rebuilding plans and believes the midfielder simply gave a straight answer to a question. "I don"t like to talk about other teams' players," the Norwegian said ahead of his side's Premier League match against Wolves on Tuesday.

"Players are available all the time and it's a different environment and it's more of a general talk. "Paul is a very nice and polite man and he answered a general question. Of course, Zidane is an icon in France. Zidane is a fantastic manager and he used to be a fantastic player and I played against him. "So Paul has politely answered that question. But he is happy here. He is going to be a big, big part of things here. "I have always said that you would like to build your team around him and that has not changed at all."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates