Solskjaer: Perfect time for Manchester United to play PSG

When the two sides were paired together in December's draw, PSG were strong favourites to make the last eight, with United mired in the final days of Jose Mourinho's troublesome tenure.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

However, the mood around Old Trafford is transformed under Solskjaer. "We've given ourselves the best possible opportunity with the way we've gone into this game because we are confident," said the Norwegian. "We are playing like a team, we are agreeing on how we should approach games. If there was ever a time to go into big games like this it is now."

