Solskjaer, Pochettino face off in Man United audition

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a golden opportunity to further his credentials for the permanent manager's job at Manchester United when he goes head to head against Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino today.

The Norwegian interim manager has enjoyed a perfect start to his Old Trafford career, winning all five matches and transforming the mood among players and fans. But in the opposite dugout at Wembley will be Pochettino, who remains the favourite to be named to the United hot seat after keeping Spurs on the fringes of the Premier League title race against considerable odds.

United have beaten Cardiff, Huddersfield, Bournemouth and Newcastle in the league and Reading in the FA Cup since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho last month. But third-placed Tottenham in London will be a different proposition and the match will be a severe examination of how far United have come under their temporary leader.

Solskjaer has revitalised a number of players including Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, but bristles at suggestions he has had an easy ride so far. "We've had tests," he said. "Newcastle away is a test and the first game was a test as to how everyone reacted. The first home game with the crowd is a test." Spurs have amassed 48 points after 21 matches and are still competing on four fronts with Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup commitments on top of a title challenge.

