Somalia blast kills at least 6 near presidential palace

international

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital

File pic

Police in Somalia say a suicide car bombing near the presidential palace has killed at least six people and wounded several others. Col. Ahmed Mohamud says those killed in the Saturday morning blast include soldiers and civilians. Capt.

Mohamed Hussein says the bomber targeted a military checkpoint near the rear entrance of the heavily fortified palace. Police say lawmakers and other officials had been travelling nearby on what is a business day in the Horn of Africa nation.

A second blast was heard shortly afterward nearby in Mogadishu as a plume of smoke rose over the capital. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever