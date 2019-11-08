Some see hope, some worried as Ayodhya turns into fortress ahead of verdict

Ayodhya: Outstation patients at Dr Banerjee's clinic here ask him to prescribe extra medicines, just in case there is trouble after Supreme Court pronounces its verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and they can't visit him sooner. Indroneel Banerjee says he tells them to have faith. "All is well. And God willing, all will be well in future as well." "The atmosphere is by and large normal. People are feeling a bit apprehensive, but they are not afraid," he said on Thursday.

The verdict on the land dispute is expected to be pronounced before November 17. Banerjee hoped it will be an "amicable settlement". Uday Singh, another doctor, dismissed the possibility of any trouble. "People of Ayodhya are mature and have moved on considerably from the days of temple politics," he said. But the large deployment of police itself creates apprehension among some.

"On one side, the state government says nothing would happen and on the other, they are deploying heavy security, turning Ayodhya into a cantonment. This has left us worried," said Saurabh Singh, a schoolteacher. Zeeshan Kidwai, another teacher, said though the administration has said everything would pass off smoothly, parents are worried over the situation in the days following the judgment.

Ram Shankar Tripathi, a retired professor, said, "We are less interested in what the verdict is, but more interested that the country must not go back to 1992, when Babri Masjid was demolished. Here, Hindus and Muslims have a very harmonious relationship, but we scared of outsiders," he said.

Bengaluru goes on precautionary mode too

Elaborate precautionary measures have been taken in the city to prevent any untoward incident. Paramilitary and Rapid Action Force personnel would also be deployed on security duty, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said. Meanwhile, the Centre has rushed around 4,000 paramilitary personnel to UP while the Railway police cancelled leave of its force and stepped up vigil at 78 major stations and on trains.

