Some still suffering from foreign mindset, western culture: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu claimed that a certain section of society was still 'suffering from a foreign mindset and western culture.'



Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu, while inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Maitreyi College, University of Delhi, assured that India would never attack any other nation, irrespective of the situation.

'We have a history of never attacking any other country. Every Tom, Dick, and Harry came and attacked us, some looted us and some even cheated our minds,' he said.

Hailing India as the `Vishva Guru' (teacher to the world), Naidu said the country must get back to its earlier path of development.

'India was known as Vishva Guru once upon a time. India's GDP before a series of invasions by others was 27 percent of the world GDP. This is our great past, and we have to reach that goal once again,' he said.

Naidu also appreciated the efforts of the institution in their strides towards women empowerment.

"With women constituting almost half of the country's population, their empowerment is critical for accelerating development in the country. Apart from making students imbibe strong ethical and moral values, education should help to broaden their vision, sharpen their intellect, inculcate analytical skills, improve creativity, and think innovatively to develop an inclusive outlook. And schools and colleges play a transformational role in shaping young minds; molding their character and imparting the right value-based education," he added.

