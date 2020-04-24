Some sweet news

Food

Chef Prateek Bhaktiani is keeping the wheels of his dessert brand, Ether Atelier Chocolat, turning even during the lockdown. He has started delivering DIY Bake Along Boxes that have goodies such as Ghanaian chocolate chip banana bread, and oat macadamia lemon cookies with caramelised white chocolate and smoked sea salt. There is also a smoked flourless dark chocolate cake with Madagascar-origin chocolate and candied grapefruit that’s included in it.

Log on to scootsy.com

Cost Rs 1,500

