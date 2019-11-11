Some sweetness in Bandra

YOU could be on a typing spree and suddenly feel a sugar rush. And soon before you know it, you cannot write until you dig into something awfully sweet. That's when cafes like Chantilly in Bandra's Pali Hill neighbourhood come to the rescue with an array of options ranging from waffles and cookies to lattés and milkshakes. A 40-minute delivery time from our workplace, we pick the keto truffle (R 129), no-egg Nutella Philly cheesecake (Rs 295), and a liege cinnamon bun waffle (R 300). For a savoury option, we also choose the cheese garlic with the harissa mayo waffle (Rs 260).



Liege cinnamon bun waffle

The order arrives within the expected duration. A classic option, we try the cheesecake first. It's creamy with good consistency of Nutella and certainly one of the best variants in the city. It also is a good option for those who do not have a sweet tooth, unlike the liege cinnamon bun waffle that is sure to fulfill the sugar rush instantly. Developed with pearl sugar, the waffle is topped with caramel and whipped cream, and soft to bite into. The harissa mayo waffle, on the other hand, is true to its name with all the tanginess. And because of the drizzle of sauces, we recommend that you eat it quickly since it is no good when soggy. Next, we try the keto truffle and it's the most surprising of the lot because of its size-it's really tiny. Fused with dark chocolate and peanut butter, it doesn't go down as smoothly as we expected and is rather dry.



Harissa Mayo Waffle

With the delivery being satisfactory, we decide to check out the space itself. Tucked inside Pali Naka, it resembles a dollhouse. The seating is on the mezzanine floor while the takeaway counter is right by the entrance, where you also place your order. The blackboard that reads, 'Well-behaved children welcome. The rest will be baked into pies,' is quite enticing, and Instagrammable, too. We chill with a caramel coffee (Rs 180), which isn't too milky and the caramel, not too overpowering either. And the best part is that, unlike other variants, the glass is not stuffed with ice, and leaves us drinking to the last sip. And we wouldn't think twice before coming to this cosy space if it weren't for its prices. The delicacies come in small portions and do not do justice, especially when you could easily find substitutes. So, we hope the cafe can do some rethinking.

AT Chantilly, Shop 6, Shaktiraj CHS, Near Gold’s Gym, Pali Hill, Bandra West

TIME 12 am to 12 pm

CALL 7370808080

