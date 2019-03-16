Some Thane Congress leaders refuse to work for NCP LS candidate

national

Thane: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan has asked party officials to look into some workers refusing to participate in the poll campaign of the Thane NCP Lok Sabha candidate, city Congress unit chief Manoj Shinde said Saturday.

The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party are fighting the April-May Lok Sabha polls in alliance. Shinde said heads of 11 Congress blocks had refused to work for the NCP candidate Anand Paranjpe, owing to ground level friction between workers of the two parties.

"MPCC chief Ashok Chavan has asked me to hold an immediate meeting to solve the issue and submit a report," Shinde said. Thane Lok Sabha seat is currently held by Shiv Sena's Rajan Vichare.

