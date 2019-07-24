Some tips to plan your own house party

culture

A night out with friends is full of options and these can be super fun. But there are also times when the music is so loud you canât hear each other or enjoy it through the jarring distortion

Everyone loves a good house party. Everyone, except the poor person who has to plan it all out – and clean up after! It's easy to step out of your house to go and spend time with your friends – all you have to plan is where. Think of streets dotted with clubs and pubs, each one with a different vibe and various genres of music blaring through their speakers. There's 'Retro Night' somewhere, 'Bollywood Night' somewhere else, and 'Sufi Night' at another. A night out with friends is full of options and these can be super fun. But there are also times when the music is so loud you can’t hear each other or enjoy it through the jarring distortion. There are other times when the music is drowned-out over everyone else's chatter. And then you say, "Let's get out of here!", and go on to the next place.

But what about a setup where it's just one place with you, your friends, their friends, other semi-acquainted gate-crashers and, best of all – your kind of music for a night of unlimited fun! Your people, great music, lots of dancing, drinking games, snacks and an evening of good times spent catching up. Nothing defines this better than a house party. Some of the best moments are made chilling at home, with common friends found and ideas sparked over conversations with old friends and new.

We have all been to one or hosted one and, though it may be a headache to plan and execute, once it's done, it's totally worth it! Aditya Prasad, Co-founder of Renor lists some tips to kick-start the planning for your next house party.

Choose an easy theme

It's nice to have a theme to give the party some character and form. It's best to go with one that everyone you're inviting will be able to relate to, or actually want to participate in. You can pick from different periods or genres in music like "Pop/Rock over the Years", or something simpler, such as telling them to dress "Retro", to give them more flexibility with what to wear. There will definitely be some who show up without having read the memo, so keep a few simple props like funky glasses and headgear lying around in case. People are bound to pick them up eventually.

Music and games galore

No house party is complete without music. You – or whoever opts to – can be the DJ for the night, and play a mix of music across languages and genres, depending on what your guests like. Another option is to just put on everyone’s favourite playlists, plug in your Renor speakers and play them on shuffle mode. This will up the energy and have everyone grooving and singing along in no time! Another sure-shot way of getting everyone on their feet is party games. You can arrange for a legendary game of beer-pong or flip cup, which are sure to add to the excitement.

Opt for Bring Your Own Booze (BYOB)

A good way to make sure everyone gets the alcohol of their choice is to ask them to bring it themselves, along with any special mixers. Pooling-in also ensures there is enough to last for the duration of the party, and perhaps a little more. You can take care of the snacks and basic mixers, and calculate so that you have plenty for everyone (including the extra people that are likely to show up). Make sure you stock up well on ice and other necessities, as it'll save you from having to leave the party to make multiple trips to the store during the night.

