Some week humour

Stand-up comedians often spend months perfecting a routine. There is also improvised comedy, of course, where people think up jokes on the spot. But before something like the start of a tour, they try and test their jokes at multiple platforms before deciding on a particular routine.

An event this weekend called A Week to Kill lies somewhere in the middle, however. In it, Abish Mathew will invite some of the city’s premier comedians to come up with a new set of jokes that they will have only a week to prepare. Mathew is one of the veterans in India’s thriving comedy scene. He is thus guaranteed to invite some of the bigger names for this event, though the line-up is still a mystery. Either way, attend it to find out what the comedians can come up with when they have only seven days to keep their thinking caps on.

On September 15, 8.30 pm

At The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, Bandra West.

log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 249

Films and Fun

Are you a cinephile? Then, spend this Friday watching Kunku, a classic of Indian cinema, made by director V Shantaram, at a museum that screens films from different genres on a monthly basis. The film addresses a sensitive story around the marriage of a young woman to an elderly widower.

On September 13, 6 pm to 8 pm

At Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

Call 23731234

