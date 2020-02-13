Someone called Ratan Tata 'Chhotu', here's how he responded

Tata Sons'Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata is known for his heartfelt and posts on Instagram. The industrialist was recently lauded for his response when a user called him 'Chhotu'in the comments for his latest post. Tata, who had joined Instagram last October, had reached 1 million followers on his page, for which he received loads of congratulatory messages.

Tata had called his followers his 'online family' in his post and thanked them for supporting them throughout that time he has been active in the photo sharing app. The post received more than 3.5 lakh likes and among the many congratulatory messages received, one user, with the username @rhea_jain wrote, "Congratulations chhotu."

The comment was immediately bombarded with a chain of messages with many calling it 'disrespectful'and 'shameful'. The user then, in the follow-up comments, defended her comments saying that, "He is an idol to everyone," and, "from love, I can say anything."

While the user continued to receive criticism for her comments, the man himself comes in her defence, saying, "There is a child in each of us. Please treat this young lady with respect," with a smiling emoji in the end. Tata's comment garnered more than 4000 likes and was lauded in Instagram.

Tata then narrated the incident later on Wednesday in his Instagram stories about being called a 'kid' in the comments.

He went on to say that she was 'bullied and disrespected' for her comment and how he lauded her heartfelt comment.

Tata ended on a note saying that he hopes she doesn't stop posting after this experience.

What do you think about Ratan Tata's response?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates